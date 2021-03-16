For years, superheroes have starred in the biggest movie hits, whether they belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC. In fact, Avengers: Endgame managed to become the highest grossing film in history, further strengthening the validity of this type of productions on the big screen.

In a revealing interview for The New York Times, Zack Snyder explained that he takes DC characters and their mythology very seriously, unlike Marvel Studios where movies are often light in tone and never lacking in comedy. However, he stressed that the study is the best at what it does.

“I knew it before Batman vs. Superman, when we did Man of Steel. Marvel was doing something else. They are doing, at a higher level, these popular action comedies with heart. And they have done it incredible ”, were the sincere words of the director to the specialized media.

After this, he announced that both franchises had to follow different paths. “An effort to duplicate that is insane because Marvel is so good at it. What DC had was mythology on an epic level and we were going to take them on an incredible journey. Honestly, I was the only one saying that. “

Zack Snyder was the filmmaker chosen by Warner to begin the construction of the so-called DC Extended Universe with Man of Steel. Following its success, he unleashed his imagination with Batman vs. Superman and Justice League, but was forced to leave the direction of the last mentioned due to personal problems. Now, it’s set to show its movie version on March 18 on HBO Max.