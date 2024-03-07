For those who don't have it on their radar, last year the latest film directed by Zack Snyder was released, Rebel Moon, which told us about the galactic adventures of a girl with enough determination, reaching a climax that indicates the possible direct continuation. The bad news of all is that her debut on the platform Netflix It was disastrous, with negative reviews from the specialized press and also from fans who were eagerly awaiting filming.

With the rise of streaming platforms, Snyder has commented that without a doubt his film was more successful than his own Barbie of Warner Bros.because according to the data collected, the views exceeded what would have been the box office for the doll of Mattelwhich goes without saying, became the best seller of tickets of the 2023. So if the platform's subscriptions had been translated into tickets, the profits may have been unprecedented.

The director commented that his film exceeded 90 million views, which made many people see this work as another option. To this he added that the amount generated in dollars would have reached 1.6 billion, supposedly surpassing what was seen in the cinema with Barbie and its 1,400 million. And it is adding people who saw in company Rebel Moonfrom a couple to an entire family of five using the screen to consume the content.

Despite this, the numbers do not completely add up, because to begin with, not all the public is willing to go to the movies over other priorities, so the supposed tickets to the movie Snyder They can be split in half, not counting the entire families watching the film from their home community. In fact, he praised the magic of streaming, but it is evident that what is generated in movie theaters has more value, given that there are people who have been interested in attending and did not enter out of curiosity, as was the case with the work of Zach

In the end, they only stayed to see the film because it was perhaps novelty and then abandoned because it did not connect with the public.

Remember that Rebel Moon Is available in Netflix and Barbie in MAX.

Via: Variety

Editor's note: I think it's a stretch for Snyder to say he could have beaten Barbie. I bet that if Rebel Moon had been released in theaters it would not have generated as many views as it did on streaming, so I think his comment is very bold.