After directing The Army of the Dead and re-releasing The Justice League, Zack Snyder is in search of a new film project to add to his extensive filmography.

Although the filmmaker has likely found a new script, he is willing to listen to new ideas. For this reason, in an interview with Tyrron Magnus’ YouTube channel, he asked if he could direct a Dragon Ball movie.

Snyder was not opposed to the idea and was enthusiastic , since you know the anime. However, he would take over the film as long as the live action story lives up to his expectations.

“Yes i would consider it. I mean, if the project is worth it. But yes, of course it would make the remake of an anime or even a live action. It would be a lot of fun because I love animation and I watch a lot of anime with my son, who on the other hand is too young to watch it, but we still do it, “said Snyder.

This is not the first time that the famous filmmaker has not ruled out directing or turning a well-known animated series into live action, days ago he left open the possibility of making a Rick and Morty movie.

“I don’t have a straight comedy I can think of, you know (…) If I did the Rick and Morty movie, it’s probably about as close as I could get,” were the filmmaker’s words for Film Junkee Vodka Stream about the possibilities of making the project a reality the animated show.