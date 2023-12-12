It is well known that the comics movies D.C. have been in constant changes, but it seems that the new path that is taken with the direction of James Gunn It seems brilliant, and that includes the first movie that will begin with all this, we are clearly talking about Superman: Legacy. Even with this in mind, people continue to insist that Zack Snyder finish your universe of tapes; He knows it himself, so he is interested in giving it some kind of continuity.

This is not an easy thing, since for now we cannot continue with the tapes because Warner Discovery has completely finished with them, even when the Director's Cut of Justice League He managed to get good comments from people, something that apparently they did not want to follow. In fact, there are inconsistencies in tapes like Black Adamwhere they filmed a scene of what will never happen again, because here the main character has a talk with superman of Henry Cavill.

Through a new interview, the filmmaker has been asked if he wants to put an end to what he started many years ago, receiving a fairly positive response from Snyder. Although there would be a condition for this to be fulfilled, and that is that Netflix can be done with the rights of this first DCEUsomething that can be problematic because of all the conversations that must be done with Warner and even DC itself.

Here what was commented:

If Netflix had the rights to the characters in my DC universe, of course I would, absolutely.

For its part, Scott Stubber, President of Netflix Films He mentioned the following when asked about the purchase of rights:

Obviously, we would like to get licensed at some point. We would love to have it so fans can experience more of Zack. The more Zack we have, the better we will be.

Something that stands out is that in this interview Snyder He has seemed more relaxed and willing to continue with the movie universe, this when in previous statements he was unwilling to give it any kind of opportunity, so now things are improving for the fans. Plus, with that on paper, it's possible that we do see The Rock and Henry Cavill faced with their corresponding roles that have left enthusiasts excited.

Remember that the movies DCEU are available in HBO Max.

Via: CultureLeisure

Editor's note: It would definitely be good to see this continuation with the actors who have been left without sequels due to Warner's decision to change CEOs for the DC films. We'll see if in the end the followers of this director manage to get justice for him.