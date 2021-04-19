Zack Snyder’s Justice League came to light three years after an intense social media campaign called Release the Snyder cut. His HBO Max premiere was so successful that fans asked that the filmmaker be hired again by Warner Bros. to continue with the planned projects.

Through a press release, the US company announced that it does not plan to make another film in association with the director. This decision encouraged fans to launch the campaign Restore the Snyderverse, which led to the issuance of more than 1 million messages on Twitter.

In an interview with Justice Con, Snyder decided to talk about this new movement and chose not to create false expectations for his thousands of followers around the world. However, he was grateful for the support his work has garnered.

“Whatever it turns out, I have no idea. Most likely, nothing (will happen). Reverence for work is something I would never dismiss or in any way say I don’t respect. Of course, I would give my best to support. If someone tells me, it doesn’t matter who that person is, if they tell me, ‘I really loved that thing. I would like you to do another one ‘… I, personally, am not someone who says’ forget it’, because I think it is rude ”.

Warner’s parting words to the Snyderverse

“With this comes the completion of his trilogy (Man of Steel, Batman vs. Superman, Justice League). We are very happy to have done this, but we are excited about the plans we have for all of the DC characters that are being developed at this time, ”said Ann Sarnoff, CEO of Warner Studios.