The Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder, has become the director’s biggest commercial success. After more than two years of a campaign by DC Comics fans, the film was able to premiere on HBO Max.

Although Snyder himself wasn’t sure that Warner Bros wanted to pursue a sequel, now the director seems confident of making the film , just as he mentioned in an interview done by Entertainment Weekly.

“I always wonder what the most likely is. That Warner asked me to make a sequel to League of Justice Or trying to resurrect a movie that took three years to develop, spend millions of dollars restoring it to my original vision, and release it? I think the sequel seemed like a more plausible scenario than what happened at the end, so considering that, who knows what the future holds? “

In addition, the filmmaker indicated that he is clear that he would deal with the possible sequel that would continue the story of the superhero team made up of Batman, Superman, Flash, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Cyborg.

“It is the fall of the Earth, when Superman succumbs to anti-life and then sends Flash back in time to change an element so that this does not happen. Then the great battle occurs in which Darkseid is defeated, who arrives on Earth and faces all the armies of the same united again, as they did before ”.

“This time with planes and with guys from the Special Forces, all the armies of Earth together, with Aquaman’s Atlanteans coming out of the ocean and Wonder Woman’s Termistycia Amazons coming out of their island. That would be our great climax. But it is going to be difficult to get there ”, confessed the director.