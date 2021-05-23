Every great film director keeps in his mind great references and moments from movies, books, series, paintings, among others. Zack Snyder does not escape this same trend, who recently explained why in his DC films there are several moments that are clear references to Judeo-Christian culture.

It is not news that themes of life, death and divinity have always been present in most of Snyder’s filmography. However, in his most recent tapes of DCCharacters like Superman and Batman have had moments much more marked by Christianity.

In an interview provided for the portal The Guardian, Snyder (who just premiered his new production Army of the Dead on Netflix today) said that, in effect, his films with DC superheroes bear some relation to the divinity of Jesus Christ.

“Yes, I think the philosophical Christian identity of the West lives on a lot through those DC characters. Superman personifies many of those same qualities that we see in the mythological story of Christ, in his death and resurrection. Sometimes, it is easier to evoke those things through images ”, clarified the director.

Snyder He has always stood out for having a dark and mysterious photography with moments in slow motion that try, in a certain way, to paint a picture that remains etched in the mind of the viewer. This has been both a source of ridicule for his haters, as well as recognition from his fans.

Since Man of Steel (2013), the filmmaker already put references in the story of Superman, a being who had come to Earth disguised as a human, but who was something else, having to fulfill an important mission during his stay in our world.

Descent of Christ – Batman v Superman

Then in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), the death of the same character, at the moment in which Batman lowers the body of Superman, is a reference that is seen in the painting Descent of Christ, an oil painting by Pedro Pablo Rubens in which it was portrayed how Jesus was taken down from the tree in the who died.

On Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) for example, several references to Devil and Hell were made in the story of the villain Darkseid. However, the moment that attracts the most attention and is related to Christianity is the moment of the resurrection of Superman, where the character flies into outer space and stands right in front of the sun, spreading his arms like the shape of a cross. .

Superman in Justice League

The story of Superman, seen in a summarized way, can also be related to that of Jesus. The arrival of a superior being on Earth who then has to sacrifice in a great way to save humanity and later resuscitates giving hope to the world, is, without a doubt, a clear influence not only on the DC superhero but in a large part of popular culture.

On the other hand is Batman, who in Batman v Superman (2016) says that the death of his parents taught him that life has no meaning, but that in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) he points out several times that he has stopped doing things by reason and is now acting by faith (reference to the life of a Christian after his baptism).

At the moment, Snyder He has already made his way leaving DC aside (at least for the moment) and is premiering on Netflix, today May 21, his film about zombies entitled Army of the Dead, in which Dave Bautista and Ana de la Reguera act.