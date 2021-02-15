In less than a rooster crows, precisely on March 8, the famous SnyderCut of Justice league in HBO Max. This new version of the film that was beaten by the press and fans at the same time, is supposed to now have the vision – four hours – of Zack snyder, who was the original director.

This film’s mission is to win back audiences that have been upset with the DC Comics movie universe ever since that infamous Martha moment in Batman v. Superman, a film that he also directed at the time Zack snyder and that to date everyone reproaches him.

Now, Zack snyder had the opportunity to defend the moment of Martha through the program / podcast of I Minutemen in which he stated that this is the axis of the film, even pointing out that it is a beautiful concept. ‘Personally, I think this beautiful and incredibly symmetrical idea ends entirely as a concept. The images you see are 100% intentional, in terms of their inspiration and things like that. ‘he added.

Later, Zack snyder He talks about the fact that in the movies they make there are many details that bear references to classic films. ‘We strive so that in each image you can dive in and find, be it a cinematographic or mythological or historical reference, we really try to support the films in that way as much as possible,’ added the director in the interview with I Minutemen.

Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League is already previewed and the Joker returns

Let us not lose sight of the fact that all these interviews and statements that arise from the fact that the version of Justice league of Zack snyder and, surely, we will have more comments from the director.

With all of this in place, it might be worth giving that new preview of Justice league because technically it looks like a different movie than the one we saw several years ago. It seems like now Zack snyder you can show the film you want.

Are you excited about the new version of Justice league by its original director? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us through our social networks and stay in TierraGamer.

