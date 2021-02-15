Zack Snyder’s Justice League is just weeks away from its release, much to the joy of DC Comics fans. Running for four hours, the film will expand on the story and showcase new characters from the DCEU.

Although Snyder initially claimed that his film will have a different tone than it was seen in 2017, he recently stressed that there will be few humorous moments in the fight scenes against Steppenwolf.

In a post on his Vero account, Snyder noted that “there are not many jokes“ in his version of Justice League . The director also assured that if the feature film is released in theaters, it will have a 10-minute intermission.

“It’s four hours of film and then the credits. I think it lasts more than four hours for a few minutes, but you know that, from the titles, because there are a lot of people who worked on the film. If the tape is ever to be seen in the cinema, we have a 10-minute intermission that is built into the film, ”the filmmaker commented in an interview with Minutemen.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – trailer

What will Zack Snyder’s Justice League show?

The director indicated in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the film will be a completely new experience for viewers: “They probably only appreciated a quarter of what I did. I want to thank HBO and Warner Bros for this courageous gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized, ”stated Snyder.