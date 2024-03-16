Zack Snyder He was the director of films such as 'Justice League', 'Batman vs Superman', among others. For each of them, Snyder had the actor Ben Affleck for the role of 'Batman'. Ben's work as the 'Dark Knight' was one of the most talked about because that character had been played on previous occasions by great actors, one of them Christian Bale, who was directed by Christopher Nolan.

The movies of Zack Snyder in the DC Universe they had a great impact on fans, since for many their direction was appropriate. However, Snyder recently revealed on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast which 'Batman' was his favorite and also the characteristics that an actor must meet to play him.

What requirements must an actor meet to be 'Batman' according to Zack Snyder?

Zack Snyder, during his conversation with the podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience', detailed that the characteristics he takes into account in an actor to play 'Batman' are height and physical presence. Likewise, the filmmaker stressed that these aspects are important, since the character does not have superpowers, but stands out for his wealth and cunning. Furthermore, Snyder maintained that the figure of 'Batman' commands fear and respect, even more so if he is represented by an actor of great stature and physical presence like Ben Affleck.

On the other hand, Zack Snyder highlighted the height of Ben Affleck, who measures approximately 1.98 meters. This aspect for the director was decisive for Snyder to imagine Affleck in the 'Dark Knight' outfit. Furthermore, this decision by the filmmaker seeks to distinguish not only the version of 'Batman' from the previous ones, but also to emphasize his imposing physical presence as a means of intimidation against Gotham's criminals.

Which 'Batman' was Zack Snyder's favorite?

Although Zack Snyder chose Ben Affleck for his movie 'Justice League', The director revealed that his favorite 'Batman' was Christopher Nolan's Christian Bale. However, Snyder added that the character's physique must be large, because it is closer to the figure offered by the comic.

This point of view coincides with more faithful representations of certain versions of the comic, in which Batman is shown as an almost superhuman figure in size and strength. On the other hand, Zack Snyder also referred to the representations of 'Batman' in which his imposing physique stands out, such as in 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns', a comic in which the superhero's muscles are so prominent that it makes it difficult for him to move. Proper handling of a firearm.

What is the story of 'Batman'?

Bruce Wayne, a wealthy businessman known for his good looks and generosity, is the secret identity behind Batman. The traumatic experience of witnessing the murder of his parents as a child marked him deeply and prompted him to seek exceptional physical and intellectual training to adopt the identity of a masked bat and fight crime.

Cover of the comic 'Batman: The Dark Knight Returns'. Photo: capture from Comic Con.

