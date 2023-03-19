After the release of Shazam: Fury of the Gods (find here our review of the film for the whole family), Zachary Levithe main interpreter of the superhero, has released some statements regarding his career.

The actor has not forgotten one of the roles that not only made him a very popular actor, but which is also one of his favorites: let’s talk about the starring role in chuckfive-season TV series aired since 2007.

After taking on the role of superhero of Warner BrosLevi said he wants to get back into the world of espionage with a movie from the beloved TV series.

In this sense, the choice to interpret Shazam takes on a new meaning: it is still Warner Bros, in fact, to own the rights to Chuck.

The actor claimed that too the co-stars of the TV series they would have given their availability to make a feature film eagerly awaited by Chuck fans.

Among main performersas well as Levi, Yvonne Strahovski, Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster and Ryan McPartlin.

chuck is a TV series that tells the story of the protagonist Chuck, a technology enthusiast who will see his brain transformed into a very precious warehouse of top secret government information.

At the moment Warner Bros did not make any statements about a possible return of Chuck.