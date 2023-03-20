Rebel Moon is the next film by Zach Snyder: the director, known for directing Justice League and Man of Steel will debut with an unpublished sci-fi at the end of 2023.

During a recent interview, an unexpected detail came to light that is exciting for all Snyder fans and beyond.

These are his statements:

“The one thing I’m really enjoying (and I really don’t know if I should talk about it) is this RPG that we’re doing, which is literally insane and so immersive and so intense and so huge”

The ambitious sci-fi film (starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou and Anthony Hopkins) will appear not only on Netflix accounts, but also on the consoles of millions of people.

Do we have any more details on this? Absolutely not! (except that the title is under development) But this simple statement by the director has meant that the imagination of many fans took flight.

We remind you that Rebel Moonthe new film by Zach Snyderwill come out on December 22, 2023 exclusive on Netflix.