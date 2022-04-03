The coach: “Milan favorite, like mine in ’99. He has an advantage in the standings, he is playing well, he can extend in the next few hours ”

Alberto Zaccheroni will watch the Italian derby from Krakow, where they do not know that he, a meek man, in that stadium shot two great scenes of the TV series of his life. April 1997, just 25 years ago: Juventus-Udinese 0-3, Bierhoff and Amoroso who cancel Vieri and Zidane despite the expulsion of Genaux after three minutes. May 1999, Juventus-Milan 0-2, with Boban and Weah who join hands and run towards happiness.

You grew up in a pension called Ambrosiana by your dad, who thought in the Nerazzurri. Can Inter repeat the exploits of Udinese and Milan?

“In order to be able, he can, even if I imagine a balanced match. It seems to me one of the evenings in which any result can come out. Juventus have been superior in the last period, but Inter could have settled down in the break. I foresee balance ”. See also Women's Serie A-1: ​​super Egonu, Conegliano wins again

As a coach, what is the main difference between Juventus and Inter?

“Compactness. Juventus has been united for a few months and moves together. You have a hard time attacking it. Inter instead has recently frayed, has lost cohesion, even if in football sometimes the balance is suddenly found again, when no one expects it “.

Dybala plays in Juve, Vlahovic is not touched, in the middle the certainty is Locatelli. What is the most important presence?

“Vlahovic for posting. He is a striker who helps the team to play, makes a difference for himself and for others. A center forward who changes the seasons “.

In Inter instead Dzeko and Lautaro play, Brozovic returns, Skriniar will mark Vlahovic. Who can annoy Juventus more?

“Barella affects the team a lot but Brozovic is the most important player. In the last few weeks in Inter I have not liked anyone: it is understood that, without him, everyone is in difficulty “. See also Vásquez's substitution with the Tri mayor is "correct", says Jaime Lozano

But in the end, who wins this championship? It’s not that…

“Yes, Milan can win like in my ’99. He has an advantage in the standings, he is playing well, he can extend in the next few hours. If I have to choose a favorite, here it is ”.

April 3 – 12:27

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Zaccheroni #Vlahovic #Brozovic #fundamental #vote #Milan