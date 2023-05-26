Zaccheroni: “I lost two diopters, I no longer have a licence”

Albert Zaccheroni in february it was hospitalized in resuscitation after a accident domestic. The story of the former coach of Milan, Inter And Juventus on what happened gives shivers: “I am I live miraculously. I don’t know how I did it – explains the former coach to Corriere della Sera – but I am fell down the stairs of the house my. He found my wife Fulvia for me face to the ground. He says I was in a lake of bloodface to the ground and a eye out of the socket. He immediately called 118, they rushed me to the Bufalini hospital in Cesena where I was hospitalized in intensive care. They sedated me I was not alert. The resignation came on April 22, practically after two months in which I had a bad time“.

Read also: Lautaro signs the Italian Cup. Inter, Inzaghi king of the Cup: now the Champions League

Read also: Inter will win the Champions League against Manchester City: sensational prophecy (made two months ago)

“Now, – continues Zaccheroni to Corriere – they are also without a licence because i lost two diopters and to get it back I will have to take tests, plus I have some short-term memory deficit. After being discharged from the hospital, I waited a few days and then went back there to greet the medical staff. I didn’t even recognize the hospital. I said to Fulvia “but what place is it?”. Zaccheroni but he hasn’t forgotten about football and the Champions League final with the Manchester City he loses his balance: “In a single race Inter can play it“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

