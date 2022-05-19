Alberto Zaccheronicoach, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports from the Rome and the upcoming finale of Tirana in the Conference League against the Feyenoord. Here are his words: “I wanted to start with an anecdote about Mourinho. He sent me a message on the eve of my Asian Cup final. He quoted “the finals are not played, they are won”. The head will certainly be in Tirana. I’ve never seen Roma strong in continuity, they go by the day. Sometimes he gets the right day, performs with all the men and then alternates other games in which he struggles to enter the competition. Just think of the match with Inter, 3-0 down after half an hour. It is not a team always on the pitch, the individual players have never given me the certainty that they will have a positive period“.