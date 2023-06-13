Lor we intercept while he is taking a long walk, and it is a great pleasure to hear him say it. Alberto Zaccheroni has returned to his usual life, after the bad fall on 10 February which caused him a head injury which forced him to undergo emergency surgery and a month of intensive care. “It’s better, much better. I’m going back to life as always, to how I was before. Before I used to walk for pleasure, now I also walk ten kilometers a day to regain muscle tone. I also cycle to my son’s restaurant on the beach in Cesenatico. And the head works well: luckily I didn’t suffer brain damage. There is fog only for the moments of the accident and the hospitalization, but for the rest I remember everything”.