Alberto Zaccheroni has left the Marconi hospital in Cesenatico. The 70-year-old coach had fallen at home on February 10, suffering a serious head injury. At first he had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Bufalini in Cesena, then he underwent a month of rehabilitation at the Marconi. “I was lucky, both at Bufalini and at Marconi I found exceptional staff. I thank everyone”, said Zac, who also explained the exact dynamics of the accident.

The facts

—

Zaccheroni was coming down the stairs, inside his home in Cesenatico, with the dog in his arms. The loss of balance and then, in an attempt to save the animal, the disastrous fall with a terrible blow to the head. Fortunately, his wife Fulvia and his son Luca’s companion were in his house. The rush to the emergency room, then hospitalization. In the last two months, several football personalities have kept in contact with family and friends of the Milan coach who won the scudetto in 1998-99 to make sure of his state of health. Among them, also Shevchenko and Ogbonna. The first to call him, once he got home, was Arrigo Sacchi. Now Zac is in fair condition and is ready to resume his recent habits, such as his daily walks in his native Cesenatico.