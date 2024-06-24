Euro 2024, Italy in the round of 16 with Zaccagni’s goal bringing Croatia to its knees. Spalletti, ‘We passed the round with merit, we believed in it until the last second’

Italy celebrates qualification for the Euro 2024 round of 16 thanks to Zaccagni’s goal a few seconds before the end of injury time in the match against Croatia. It ends 1-1 and the Azzurri go through when they feared elimination or, at best, hoped for a repechage among the best third-placed teams. “You believe in it until the last second because now this is football. There are moments that become key moments of the match. Since they were now behind, there was the possibility of making a clean three-quarter exchange as is the case success”, the words of the Italian coach Luciano Spalletti at the end of Italy-Croatia. “Something still needs to be reviewed, because there are things that happen that are illogical in our matches – underlines the technical commissioner into the microphone of Rai Sport -, then we need to take the qualities of these guys and put them in a position to give their best. In the meantime we have passed the turn, deservedly in my opinion, then we will think about the rest”.

Euro 2024, Italy in the round of 16. Calafiori, ‘happy to be in the round of 16 but we can’t be satisfied’

“The satisfaction is enormous, I’m happy with the qualification for the next round. The disqualification in the round of 16? I will cheer for my teammates. We didn’t do badly, in some parts we played well. We have a goal in mind and we cannot be satisfied with having passed the round”, the words to Rai Sport Riccardo Calafioriauthor of the decisive assist for Zaccagni which qualified Italy for the round of 16 of Euro 2024.

Zaccagni, magic that destroys Croatia: Italy in the round of 16 of Euro 2024

A shot from Zaccagni which is scored under the top corner in the 98th minute with just a few seconds left until the final whistle is worth the draw against Croatia, who took the lead with Modric’s goal (at the 55th a few seconds after the penalty saved by a great Donnarumma right to the Real Madrid champion): Italy finishes second in the group and the Croatian team is eliminated from Euro 2024 when they were now one step away from the round of 16.

Euro 2024, Italy-Switzerland in the round of 16

The result allows coach Spalletti’s national team to close the group with 4 points, behind Spain, first with 9 points after the 1-0 win against Albania. Croatia is third with 2 points, Albania is last with 1. Saturday 29 June at 6pm will be Italy-Switzerland in Berlin.

READ ALSO