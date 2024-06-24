Leipzig, Germany.- Substitute Mattia Zaccagni scored in the final minute of stoppage time to earn Italy a place in the Euro Cup round of 16 with a 1-1 draw against Croatia on Monday.

Croatia seemed to have one foot in the knockout phase as second in the group after the eternal Luka Modric’s goal in the second half.

But Zaccagni scored first at the far post just seconds from the end, capping a desperate reaction from the reigning European champions.

Italy needed a point to advance.

Croatia, on the other hand, needed to win no matter what to stay alive. They were left with two points after their three games and will have to wait how the accounts are resolved in the other groups to access as one of the best third parties.

Modric made history by becoming the oldest player to score a goal in a European Championship.

At 38 years and 289 days old, the Real Madrid midfielder capitalized on a rebound in the 55th minute to open the scoring,