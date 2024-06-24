Zaccagni, magic that destroys Croatia: Italy in the round of 16 of Euro 2024

It ends 1-1 with a curling shot from Zaccagni which comes in a few seconds before the end of injury time and Modric’s goal equalised (scored in the 55th a few seconds after the penalty saved by a great Donnarumma right to the Real Madrid champion): Italy finishes second in the group and Croatia is eliminated from Euro 2024 when they were now one step away from the round of 16.

Euro 2024, Italy-Switzerland in the round of 16

The result allows coach Spalletti’s national team to close the group with 4 points, behind Spain, first with 9 points after the 1-0 win against Albania. Croatia is third with 2 points, Albania is last with 1. Saturday 29 June at 6pm will be Italy-Switzerland in Berlin.

Italy-Croatia 1-1, Zaccagni sends Spalletti’s Azzurri through to the round of 16 of Euro 2024

Croatia’s first initiative arrives after 5 minutes: shot from outside the area by Sucic and a great save by Donnarumma who deflects it for a corner. In the 7th minute the Italians replied with Di Lorenzo who sent a dangerous ball into the area: the ball was rejected. At the 11th minute, Dimarco crosses from the left, Pellegrini’s diving header goes well wide. In the 13th minute Kramaric’s flash in the penalty area was swerved but at the moment of conclusion the Azzurri defense managed to clear. As the minutes passed, Spalletti’s boys grew and began to become dangerous. In the 21st minute, a nice ball from Calafiori at the far post, Retegui jumps and hits his header, tackled, the ball ends up in a corner.

A minute passes and Pellegrini puts another ball in the middle, Retegui controls and kicks, the ball again deflected into a corner. In the 26th minute Retegui was again dangerous on Barella’s through ball, another attempted shot and another ball deflected into a corner. After two minutes, great ball from Barella at the far post, Bastoni all alone hits the header: excellent save from Livakovic. Shortly after the dangerous half hour Croatia, after a prolonged action with Modric putting a low ball into the middle, Italy somehow pulled away. In the 36th minute, a good initiative by Pellegrini who controls inside the area, turns and shoots: Livakovic saves. The pace drops at the end of the first half which ends without any other emotions.

We start again with two changes: for Italy Frattesi replaces Pellegrini, for Croatia there is Budimir for Pasalic. In the 9th minute referee Makkelie awarded a penalty, thanks to the VAR, for a handball by Frattesi in the area. From 11 meters Donnarumma saves Modric’s low shot. After the feat of the Italian goalkeeper, serious carelessness of the Italian rearguard with the ball reaches Budimir, shot and another save by the number 1 but on the rebound Modric redeems himself and gives his team the leadalso becoming at 38 years and 289 days the oldest goalscorer in a final phase of a European Championship.

In the 12th minute Spalletti brought on Chiesa for Dimarco. The Azzurri try to react and attack insistently but lack quality in the opposing midfield. In the 27th minute Raspadori’s free kick was lifted for a corner by the barrier. At the half hour mark Scamacca comes on for Raspadori, with Spalletti focusing on the double center forward for the finale. In the 35th minute Italy goes unbalanced and Croatia tries to strike, cross from Brozovic, Bastoni averts the danger in advance. In the 36th minute Jorginho and Darmian come out, Fagioli and Zaccagni come on. In the final minutes the match becomes very confused with Croatia defending with teeth and Italy trying to attack but with little clarity.

In the 42nd minute Italy was close to equalising, Chiesa’s cross to Scamacca who just missed it with the ball he crosses the area and ends up outside. In recovery yellow for Calafiori who will miss the possible round of 16 match. Coach Dalic’s national team tries to gain time in every way but is punished in the 98th minute Zaccagni’s curling shot takes the Azzurri to the round of 16.