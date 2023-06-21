Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni, fairytale wedding

Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni got married on Tuesday 20 June, with a fairytale ceremony. The fateful «Yes» was pronounced in the basilica of Santa Maria in Ara Coeli in Rome on the Campidoglio (the same church where Francesco Totti married Ilary Blasi in 2005). Then the Villa Miani party in Rome, where a breathtaking panorama of the capital awaited them.

Wedding Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni: also Marcel Jacobs and Nicole Daza among the guests

Many teammates and players present among the guests of the wedding of Mattia Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti. First of all the captain of Lazio Cyrus Immobile with his beautiful wife Jessica Melena, Nicholas Casale, Danilo Cataldi And Alessio Romagnoli, Matthew Pesina And Christian May. And also the Olympic champion of the 100 meters, Marcell Jacobs with the partner Nicole Daza.



Marcell Jacobs and Nicole Daza / Ciro Immobile and Jessica Melena (photo Ipa)



Mattia Zaccagni and Chiara Nasti, the wedding gift from Claudio Lotito

Not only. Also present at the wedding biancoceleste president Claudio Lotito. Gianluca Di Marzio, live on Sky Sport, also revealed the gift of the Lazio patron to the couple. “Zaccagni? Lotito promised to renew his contract at the wedding as a gift”. The Capitoline club will reward the great season of its champion (10 goals and 7 assists in 35 games played in the league) with a tweak of salary (should go from the current 2 to 3 plus bonuses) and football marriage until 2027.

