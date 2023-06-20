Mattia Zaccagni And Clare Nasti they got married today in Rome two years after the beginning of their relationship, which started in the summer of 2021. Galeotta was a holiday in Ibiza: the young influencer had just closed a story with Nicolò Zaniolotoday in the ranks of Galatasaray but at that time linked to Roma, and thanks to some mutual friends she met what would become the father of her first child and her future husband.