Calera, Zacatecas.– Three dead and one gunshot wounded was the balance of two armed attacks that occurred in the municipalities of Enrique Estrada y CaleraZacatecas.

According to the Spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Table both armed aggressions were recorded the night of this Saturday.

The first occurred in the colony Ricardo Monrealmunicipality of Calera, where the csecurity corporations found three people injured by firearm.

Upon reviewing them, they determined that two no longer had vital signs and the other was still alive, so they had to transfer her to a hospital to receive medical attention.

It should be noted that both those who died and the injured were of the same sex. male.

They shoot a man in Enrique Estrada

The second attack was reported minutes later, the aggression was on the street September 16 of the colony centerin Enrique Estrada.

Upon arrival in the area, the security forces located a Injured man with firearm projectiles, who had already lost his life.

In both cases, the Investigation police (PDI) and experts from the Zacatecas State Attorney General’s Office (FGJEZ) carry out the corresponding expert investigations.

For their part, the security corporations have deployed in both municipalities to try to locate and arrest those responsible.