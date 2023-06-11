Are you ready for live the maximum event of motorcyclists in Zacatecas? Here we tell you chen will be La Heroica and all the activities that you should not miss.

More of 5000 motorcyclists they will roar the engines in thes main streets of the Historic Center of Zacatecas, in one of the most important biker concentrations in Mexico that takes place year after year.

This 2023, the twenty-second edition of this motorcycle festival will be held, which brightens the streets of the city and brings together motorcyclists from different states.

For this edition, the arrival of participants from Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Mexico City, Sinaloa, Querétaro, Durango and Coahuila, as well as Texas and California, is expected.

When is La Heroica?

will be next June 29 when it starts La Heroica in Zacatecas, ending on July 2, having different activities from Thursday to Sunday.

The squares and squares of the historic center will be the setting for artistic, cultural and musical activities, starting from 08:00 to 23:00.

The main activity that will take place will be a motorcycle parade that will leave from Cerro de La Bufa, going down to the Plaza de Armas, next to the Basilica Cathedral of Zacatecas.

In this edition, the route aimed at women motorcyclists will be improved and is known as “Juana Gallo”, in addition to the fact that participants will be offered packages that include:

Official T-shirt

official patch

Access bracelet to all museums

Discounts in bars and restaurants

The main events will be the parade tournament, the Lucha Libre show, concerts by various local bands, as well as the closing round towards the magical town of Jerez.