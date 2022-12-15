Zacatecas Zac.- Around five thousand retirees from Zacatecas went to the local Congress to make sure that this year they will be paid the Christmas bonus, since they fear that they will not be paid as happened last year.

The dissatisfied reached the legislative chamber where they asked deputies for progress on the negotiations with the Secretary of the Interior, Adan Augusto López, since in a previous dialogue he assured that the payments would be deposited.

“The idea of ​​coming to talk with the deputies is to see what follow-up there has been regarding the visit made by the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, where he promised to support the State so that the 2022 bonus is paid,” commented Jorge Luis Esparza, a retired teacher.

In recent times it was announced that the State had savings of 946 million pesos, over which Congress has the power to decide how to use them, so the pensioners came to propose that a part be used in the payment of the Christmas bonus that they have pending .

“That a part of this resource is used in the payment of the Christmas bonus, we see it difficult, but for this reason it is not a right that we already acquired and the law should protect,” he said.

The teacher emphasized that there are more than a thousand sentences in the Judiciary (PJ) in which the Institute for Social Security and Services of Zacatecas State Workers (ISSSTEZAC) is ordered to pay those who promoted the appeal to receive the 2021 bonus and futures.

However, he said that not all pensioners and retirees have the money to hire a lawyer to help them receive the same sentence.

For his part, the Morenista David Monreal mentioned last Monday, December 12, that the State is not in a position to provide resources to Issstezac to pay off this benefit that they did not receive in 2021.

Monreal Ávila explained that if the Christmas bonus is not paid this year to pensioners and retirees, the Institute would have a debt of 312 million pesos just for this concept.

Segob’s promise

During his visit to the Zacatecas Congress on December 10, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, assured that he would manage resources so that their Christmas bonuses were paid to the retirees in question.

“I offer the governor that next week we sit down with the Secretary of the Treasury to try to create the conditions for him to support himself extraordinarily and not let two pending bonuses for retirees get together,” he proposed.

It was last October when the director of ISSSTEZAC warned that for the second year in a row no Christmas bonus would be given to retirees, since the institute would not have the 156 million pesos required to cover this employer obligation.