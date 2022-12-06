The tragedy could not be worse.

All one federal entity in the hands of crime, with a state government incapable of fulfilling the basics for which it was elected and, above all, turned into the territory of the worst political fights of Morena

And it is that the Mexican state of Zacatecas has not only been declared the most dangerous region in the world.

Not only is it the most violent Mexican federal entity with the highest number of fatalities, but it is also the territory where the Mexican president and one of his potential successors settle differences and rehearse defeats.

Sure, they fight at the cost of hundreds of thousands of lives and the terror of a population fleeing endlessly from violence and crime.

An entity where they are not only killed high ranking military, otherwise judges and where they add daily hundreds of families in mourning of losing a son, a brother, a father… in the midst of an irrepressible war between criminal gangs.

Yes, even the Mexican state of Zacatecas is today more dangerous than regions at war.

And what is the response of the Mexican president to the terror called Zacatecas? What does a president say who promised to end the violence, with the massacres and who continues to believe in that stupidity of the State called “hugs, not bullets”?

The answer is in plain sight: López Obrador reacts with insulting applause to his failed policies; with an offensive disregard for the lives of citizens and with a rude official complicity with criminal gangs.

And it seems that in the tragedy called Zacatecas the president not only celebrates but encourages the failure of “the Monreals” in the fiefdom of one of the presidential candidates worst viewed by Palacio.

Yes, Zacatecas is the fief of “the Monreals” and, therefore, from the Palace the biblical battle of Cain against Abel is encouraged; fight between brothers to extinguish the dynasty.

Only in this way -by means of the strategy to achieve the extermination of the Monreal fiefdom–, it is explained that Zacatecas has reached the unthinkable levels of criminal violence to which it has reached; to extreme ungovernability and, especially, to all excesses in the violation of the Supreme Law.

And it is clear, based on the facts, that to the extent that “the Monreal fiefdom” weakens from the Palace, to that extent “the undesirable” Ricardo Monreal is defeated, who has become the main obstacle for López Obrador to consume the imposition of his Maximato.

But let’s go step by step.

1.- There is no doubt that the two biggest “political animals” of Morena are called, in that order, López Obrador and Ricardo Monreal.

two.- There is also no doubt that the two “great teachers” of betrayal, lies and deceit in Morena are called, also in that order, Obrador and Monreal.

3.- Furthermore, it could even be said that Monreal was the “master of betrayal” for AMLO. And it is that Monreal carries in his saddlebags the militancy in five different political parties; a whole doctorate of treason

4.- And precisely because of that quality of “master of betrayal”, López Obrador does not trust Monreal. And why the mistrust?

5.- Because López knows that Monreal is the only presidential candidate who has already secured his name on the 2024 ballot.

6.- And for this reason, if he is president, without a doubt, Monreal will take López Obrador and his gang to jail.

7.- And it is that Monreal meets all the political qualities to be president, especially the quality of disloyalty.

8.- And that quality, for AMLO, is the worst threat.

9.- For this reason, by orders from the Palace, the plaza in Zacatecas is heated; so that the leader of the Senate of the Republic, Ricardo Monreal, is forced to call for the disappearance of powers in Zacatecas.

With this, the feud of “the Monreals” will end and David’s executioner is called Ricardo. The two Monreals.

10.- Undoubtedly a perverse move typical of “the king of political perversion”, López Obrador.

Here we do not know who will be victorious in the “War of Zacatecas”, but we do know that the losers are the Zacatecans, the Mexicans and all democracy.

Like that or more clear.

to time.