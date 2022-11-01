Zacatecas, Zac.- Large filmmakers have chosen Zacatecas to do their film productions, from the last century to 2021, the municipalities and the state capital They have given life to several films.

Only him 2021 the city ofand Zacatecas and some of its towns, were the scene of the series of Disney “Dads on request”but also Antonio Aguilar-Barraza filmed in this state.

One of the famous films for the scenarios of the municipality of Sombrerete is “The Caveman” of 1981 recognized for the participation of Ringo Starr, drummer for the Beatles.

The main stage was Sierra de Organos National Park, since its large rock formations made the story more credible.

Another film remembered for being recorded in the city of Zacatecas is “Old Gringo”, based on the novel by Carlos Fuentes and premiered in 1989.

This story narrates the life of a foreign man who arrives in a city at the time of the Mexican Revolution, for which Zacatecas It was the ideal setting.

The film was directed by Luis Puenzo and the cast is made up of Gregory Peck, Jane Fonda, Jimmy Smits, Patricio Contreras, Pedro Armendáriz Jr, to name a few.

going back again to Organ Saw, orAnother tape that was recorded there was Cisco Kid in 1994, which starred Jimmy Smits and Cheech Marin and its theme was cowboys.

More recently, in 2011 the film was recorded Half the world, by Jaime Ruíz Ibáñez, in the municipality of Vetagrande, an interesting shoot that is a critique of the double standards of Mexican society, in a classic and humorous narrative.

These, to count only a few tapes recorded in Zacatecas, without mentioning the multiple films filmed by Antonio Aguilar in the capital and Villanueva, among which stand out Lambert Quintero.