Zacatecas is ready to shine in the seventh art. The film “Where the birds sleep” made by Zacatecas artists in the state capital will soon reach cinemas and cinematheques, not only in the state but in other parts of the country.

The film was released during International Film Festival of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (FICUNAM) on March 15, 2022, however, it will be this March 7 when it arrives in movie theaters in Zacatecas.

“Where the birds sleep” will be available on the regular billboard Cinemex in Plaza Tahona , at two times, at 3:25 p.m. and at 8:00 p.m. According to the billboard, the film will be available at least until next Wednesday.

Movie “Where the birds sleep”, Zacatecan pride

The film “Where the Birds Sleep” has become a source of Zacatecas pride, since it was filmed in the city of Zacatecas and both its director, scriptwriters, actors and actresses are natives of the state.

It is the first feature film directed by Zacatecas Alejandro Alatorre, in collaboration with the screenwriter Cristian Fraire, with the participation of great artists such as Adrián Reza (Leonardo), Yuritsy Aguilar (Scarlet), Camille Valdez (Mom), Noé Rendón (Dad), Axel Muñoz (Ricardo), Leonardo Flores (Alan) .

What is “Where the Birds Sleep” about? The plot follows the life of Leonardo, a Zacatecas teenager involved in problems, whose destiny takes an unexpected turn when he ventures alone through the streets of the city.

Along his way, he encounters a series of mysterious characters who challenge his perception of freedom and love, leading him on a journey of self-discovery and maturity.

The film is expected to arrive this March 7 at the FICG Cineteca, in addition to being able to be seen at the National Cineteca and the Guadalajara Cineforo starting on Friday, March 8.

Another place where it will be screened is at Film Club Café (Ciudad Satélite) with special screenings on March 10, 13 and 15, and at Cine Tonalá on March 12, 23 and 28.