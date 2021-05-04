A friend of Zac Efron, radio host Kyle Sandilands, spoke of certain rumors that are associated with a viral image and realize what a new face of the famous star of High School Musical.

Botox? Plastic surgery?

“It’s like getting a Picasso and having a child paint it with their fingers,” Sandilands graphed on the radio program The Kyle and Jackie O on Friday in Australia. “Why bother?” Asks the actor’s colleague.

As published The vanguardDuring the talk, Sandilands also confirmed the news that Efron and his girlfriend, Australian Vanessa Valladares, had separated. But that is not important.

Zac Efron released his new face and they fell for him with everything. Twitter photo

Tremendous debate in networks and repercussions that come from last month. Opinions divided on the “Zac’s weird appearance” to how to notice it “as someone completely different”.

The gossip comes from the beginning of April, when Efron came out to promote the video of the Earth Day Musical. The disclosure of these images caused countless memes and comments. Almost all accompanied with exclamation marks and focusing especially on your jaw.

Let’s see: it is well known that Efron broke his jaw. And the year is even known: 2013. What is not entirely clear is whether that produced him some complex when he looked in the mirror.

The boy got his fame from heartbreaker in movies High School Musical or HairSpray. Curiously, he became known for his dual role as a heartthrob with unmistakable acting skills.

Shock: that’s what fits to define what he caused among his addicted audience. In the networks, “botox” is winning –for now- to “cosmetic surgery”.

Changes, everything changes

As quoted by an article from The vanguardThis isn’t the first time Efron’s appearance has been the center of attention. Its volume changes in the body were also known to be viral.

American actor Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea (Facebook Cyril Tara)

“A worked and voluminous body and after years of being known for that muscular body, the actor of Greatest Showman showed a less defined look for his Netflix series, Down to earth, in 2020 “.

Fortunately, the fans didn’t seem to mind the bicep increases or the ironing board at their abs.

“It was difficult”. With these two words said to Men’s Health, Zac Efron defined the physical preparation he had to experience to meet the body demands that he demanded Baywatch.

It was one of the “biggest challenges” the actor faced.

In addition to training for the film, he also talked about his YouTube series. Gym Time with Zac Efron, where he works with some of the biggest names in fitness, people the actor respects a lot.

Zac Efron’s new face unleashed a cataract of memes. Photo Capture from Twitter

“For me,” he told Men’s...-, athletes are like movie stars. When I meet someone who is an inspiration to me, whatever their art or craft, it’s really fun. And if they want to train with me… I can’t believe it ”.

Efron, who is preparing to start work on his next film, Firestarter, next to Anne Hathaway in Toronto, he still hasn’t responded to the most shocking rumor so far this year.

IT IS