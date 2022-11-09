Zack Efron He stopped appearing in Hollywood productions to have a quieter life and recover from an accident that deformed his face. Years after this hiatus, he is excited to release his new movie, “The iron claw”, centered on a family of boxers.

In the first images we can see his physical transformation, which has not left fans indifferent. “He is great. I don’t think I’ve ever been so well. He must have worked hard, ”said the real Kevin Von Erich to TMZ about it.

What is the movie about?

This biopic focuses on the Von Erich family, a professional wrestling dynasty that had a major impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day, but also suffered a ‘curse’ that affected its members.

When it premieres?

At the moment, there is no specific release date, but it is expected to hit theaters in mid-2023.

It should be noted that A24 is a production company that has served to revive the careers of several stagnant or forgotten actors, such as Adam Sandler with “Diamonds in the rough” and Brendan Fraser with “The whale”.