Actor Zac Efron hospitalized after an accident in the swimming pool of the hotel where he was staying, in a villa in Ibiza, Spain, according to several news portals. He was urgently transferred to the hospital, according to several news portals.
It transcends that Zac Efronwho is 36 years old, was on vacation in Spain when he suffered the accident, while enjoying himself in a swimming pool with several family members and friends when he suffered the accident.
The news about Zac Efron’s accident broke on Friday night when the famous man’s representative revealed that he was the victim of a “minor swimming incident.” In addition, several hotel workers had immediately helped him, even having to get him out of the water as best they could.
At the moment it is also known that Zac Efronstar of films such as ‘The Iron Claw’ and who is a sports lover, is reportedly stable, out of danger, and at the moment he has not issued any statement on his social networks.
