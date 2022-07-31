According to what it was possible to discover through some job offers published on the site of ZA / UM – authors of Disco Elysium -, the British team stands hiring new staff to work on a project in Unreal Engine 5 with a sci-fi setting and with possible monetization elements.

According to a job offer for one sales and monetization specialist: The assumption should maximize and diversify sources of income through full games, add-ons and live-service content. However, ZA / UM is also looking for an Environment Concept Artist and a Lead Environment Artist for Unreal Engine 5.

The Disco Elysium team is looking for someone to work on “environments, buildings and interiors in one sci-fi setting“, as well as” extraterrestrial environments and structures. “The Lead Environemnt Artist should also work on interiors, urban areas and landscapes.

A snowy setting from Disco Elysium

The position for the Sales and Monetization Specialist has been open since May, while that of the artists has been available for a few days. Obviously, it is possible that the various roles are not related to each other and that ZA / UM is working on multiple projects.

For now it is impossible to say more. We only know for sure that Disco Elysium will become a TV series from the producers of Sonic The Hedgehog.