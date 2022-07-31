According to what it was possible to discover through some job offers published on the site of ZA / UM – authors of Disco Elysium -, the British team stands hiring new staff to work on a project in Unreal Engine 5 with a sci-fi setting and with possible monetization elements.
According to a job offer for one sales and monetization specialist: The assumption should maximize and diversify sources of income through full games, add-ons and live-service content. However, ZA / UM is also looking for an Environment Concept Artist and a Lead Environment Artist for Unreal Engine 5.
The Disco Elysium team is looking for someone to work on “environments, buildings and interiors in one sci-fi setting“, as well as” extraterrestrial environments and structures. “The Lead Environemnt Artist should also work on interiors, urban areas and landscapes.
The position for the Sales and Monetization Specialist has been open since May, while that of the artists has been available for a few days. Obviously, it is possible that the various roles are not related to each other and that ZA / UM is working on multiple projects.
For now it is impossible to say more. We only know for sure that Disco Elysium will become a TV series from the producers of Sonic The Hedgehog.
