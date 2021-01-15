The Z590 motherboards are the most advanced that can be assembled to create desktop computers with the new 11th generation Core Rocket Lake-S processors, which Intel presented this week at CES 2021. The major motherboard manufacturers have presented their solutions and we have no good news for those who intend to access the high range: the prices are crazy and it will not help to extend the platform.

ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, Biostar or EVGA have presented their offer of boards with the different chipsets of the 500 series that Intel has developed to support the new processors. A very important line for Intel if it wants to stop the enormous advance in AMD’s market share with the Ryzen; have time to complete the troublesome 10nm transition and generally regain the loss of leadership in chip manufacturing that has forced to resign CEO Bob Swan.

Although Intel and its partners will commercialize other chipsets like the H570 (oriented to premium desktops); the B560 (for mid-range PCs) and the H510 (for entry-level desktops), there is no doubt that the biggest interest of the platform lies in the Z590 motherboards, the most advanced and those that will be able to extract all the performance of CPUs.

The prices of the best ones are out of what a user can pay. The ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL takes the cake with a price of 1,516 euros will break all records for a consumer motherboard, although it should be mentioned that it will include a liquid cooling system.

The next in price, the ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME, has an equally high price: 999 euros, with two models below Hero and Apex above 500 euros. It is an example because with the rest of the manufacturers it is more of the same. The MEG Z590 GODLIKE, top of the range of its offer, will cost 999 euros and the following MEG ACE is approaching $ 500.

It is fair to recognize that both manufacturers (and the rest) offer a great deal (ASUS takes the cake with 12 different models) and these plates will be accessible for just 189 euros with the PRIME Z590M-PLUS from ASUS or the Z590-A PRO from MSI at the same price.

Z590 motherboards, features

This chipset takes full advantage of all the capabilities of Rocket Lake-S and is the preferred chipset for creating the best enthusiast grade machines and games. We leave you with a summary of its news:

– PCI Express 4.0. Intel is finally supporting the latest version of the most important bus for PCs, with 20 lanes in total. The CPU will be directly connected and will have 4 additional lanes (x16 for the GPU and x4 for solid state drives under the NVME protocol). This means that both the dedicated graphics and the SSD storage will be connected directly to the CPU via PCIe 4.0.

– DMI 3.0 upgrades to the x8 link, which means double the transfer speed compared to the current x4. Intel does not set the transfer rate for a new DMI connection, but the current x4 link has a transfer rate of 8 GT / s (3.93 GB / s).

– Intel Xe. Another important novelty comes in the same encapsulation of the CPU and are the integrated graphics of the latest generation, Gen12, with significant performance improvement, support for HDMI 2.0b and DisplayPort 1.4a, in addition to the technology of synchronization of images Adaptative Sync.

– Connectivity. The chipset also brings advances in this section, with native support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity standards, and the most advanced connection ports such as Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4. It supports 2.5Gb Ethernet LAN.

– RAM. The platform increases the memory frequency and the maximum capacity supported. It will still be DDR4 (DDR5 will arrive in the next Alder Lake) in dual channel.

– Various. In the multimedia section, the chipset offers support for the 12-bit AV1 / HEVC codec. Intel Software Guard extensions are removed and their ability to be overclocked is enhanced, especially on “K” CPU models with multiplier unlocked.

All motherboards with these Intel 500 series chipsets use the LGA1200 socket and at least here is good news regarding its backward compatibility. The 500 series supports 10th generation Core processors and vice versa, Rocket Lake-S CPUs can be installed on 400 series motherboards after appropriate BIOS / UEFI updates.

In any case, seeing the prices of the high-end, that this platform is a transition (still manufactured in 14 nm) and that the new Alder lake (These yes new, in 10 nm and surely with great innovations with DDR5 memories and the new PCIe 5.0 interface) are just around the corner (end of 2021), the user will have to assess the investment that this platform implies.

Another point to keep in mind is that the Alder Lake will arrive with new boards, new sockets and new chipsets that, if they offer the expected features, will not be compatible with any of the above.