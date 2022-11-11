Five years after its debut on the platform, Mobile Suit Z Gundam back in streaming for free on YouTube through the Gundam.info. As always, it is a diffusion for a limited period of time: all 50 episodes are again visible in HD version and with English subtitles.

The feature film will be available from next week Mobile Suit Gundam: Char’s Counterattack (November 18), however, they abandon us Gundam SEED HD Remaster and Mobile Fighter G Gundam (no longer available from 4 November), as well as the mini-series Gundam Breaker Battlogue (November 22). Below is the playlist to see Z Gundam for free and a short synopsis of the series.

Z Gundam – Free Streaming

In Z Gundam let’s see the future of Universal Century seven years after the One Year War. After defeating the threat of Zeonthe Earth Federation it has itself become cruel and oppressive. A new generation of Gundam it was created not to fight for peace, but to punish the enemies of the state, and yesterday’s enemies must become today’s heroes to weigh the scales of justice. When a young civilian named Kamille Bidan he is accidentally involved in the rebellion, not suspicious of the price he will pay in the struggle for freedom.

Source: Gundam.info