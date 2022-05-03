Miniatures of military vehicles with the letter identifying Russian troops for sale in an online store in the country| Photo: reproduction

From the first moment, Russia has tried to brainwash its population about the war in Ukraine, repeating the argument that the invasion is a “special military operation” with the objective of “denazifying” the neighboring country; anyone who disputes this theory is promptly repressed.

One front of this propaganda war is aimed at children. Over the weekend, social media users in Western countries expressed surprise at the wide variety of toys on sale in Russia with the Latin letter Z, which identifies military vehicles of Russian troops in Ukraine.

Miniatures of military trucks, oil tankers and missile launchers are among the options at a Russian online store, with prices ranging from 602 to 818 rubles (R$43 to R$59).

Indoctrination within schools is the main weapon of this strategy. In early March, a few days after the invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation released an “open classes” project, with online videos for students to be “informed why the liberation mission in Ukraine is a necessity.” ”.

According to a statement from the ministry, students are educated “about the danger that NATO [aliança militar do Ocidente] represents for our country, why does Russia defend the civilian population of the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk [áreas ucranianas separatistas apoiadas por Moscou]” and also to “distinguish the truth from the lie amid the huge flow of information, photos and videos available on the internet today”.

Teachers were told about a link on the ministry’s website with “materials” to “conduct an open class in your class.”

Rebekah Koffler, a former employee of the US Defense Intelligence Agency and author of the book “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America”, detailed to Fox News what is taught in these classes.

“This is a special peacekeeping mission. It’s not a war. The aim is to contain the nationalists who oppress the Russian-speaking population. And we are protecting the people of Donbass from genocide. That’s what the Russians are saying,” said Koffler, who is of Russian origin and grew up in the Soviet Union – she called the “open classes” indoctrination in “Soviet fashion.”

The brainwashing of children has not started to be implemented now by the government of Vladimir Putin and is not restricted to Russia: after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, young people from the Ukrainian peninsula underwent an intense process of “political education” with the aim of cutting ties with Ukraine and imprinting a Russian identity on its formation.

A May 2020 report in the Ukrainian Weekly, a newspaper for the Ukrainian community in the United States, revealed that since 2016, Russians had invested more than 100 million rubles (the equivalent today of R$7.2 million) in a program to transform region into “new citizens” and “Crimean patriots”.

Iryna Sedova, a member of the Crimean Human Rights Group, told the newspaper that the initiative covered seemingly harmless events, competitions, concerts, camps and special classes, but would actually focus on Putin’s “military-patriotic education” in a breach of the terms of the Geneva Convention.

This indoctrination, combined with Yunarmia, a youth army that “recruits” children from the age of 8, has made many Crimean children grow up with the dream of joining the Russian forces.

“They think they are voluntarily joining the army of the invaders, but in fact they have no choice, with everyone around them saying that it is good to serve Russia and that they have to defend it with weapons in their hands,” lamented Sedova.