Yvonne Frayssinet is one of the most admired actresses in the country. Her extensive career is a sample of her solvency and professionalism to carry out her work. In addition, she has to her credit important productions of theater, film and television. A similar case occurs with Melania Urbina, a well-known actress who has managed to build a solid career that has led her to obtain important roles at a national and international level. Urbina has interpreted characters in film and television that have remained in the memory of the audience.

One of the most remembered productions in which they have participated together is the national television series “Al fondo hay sitio”. Yvonne Frayssinet played Francesca Maldiniwhile, Melania Urbina gave life to Monserrat Chafloque, a character who worked as part of the domestic service in the Maldini home. Likewise, there was a film in which both had romantic scenes to combat some prejudices at a time when making this type of content represented a transgressive act.

In which movie did they kiss and what was the bond they had?

The outstanding actresses were part of the cast of the film “Black Butterfly” by Peruvian filmmaker Francisco Lombardi, which premiered in 2006. In the feature film, the artists masterfully bring Gabriela and Dotty to life. The first is a history teacher (played by Melania Urbina). Her partner, whom she was about to marry, is murdered under strange circumstances.

For her part, Yvonne Frayssinet gives life to Dotty Pacheco, the director of a women’s academy that teaches secretarial, English, and computer courses. In this context, she is accused of taking young women — presumably from her study center — to parties for an important authority in an exclusive hotel in the city, where the only interest of the attendees is access to sexual services.

In her eagerness to find those responsible for the murder of her fiancé and avenge his death, Gabriela (Melania Urbina) seduces Dotty — who likes women — and gets romantically involved with her to get a job at said hotel and get closer to the guilty of the death of her late boyfriend.

After achieving his goal, he decided shortly after to end the relationship with the influential director of the study center.