Last February 23, ‘Sandro‘He moved the jury of I am, great battles with his interpretation of the song “Bravo por ti”. However, he received criticism for coming out disguised as a clown.

“Very well sung and performed. Using the perfect timing to pull this ‘behind it all, that’s what it is’ mask. And I’ve felt that emotion, that feeling. Every one of your words ”, commented Maricarmen Marín that time.

However, despite his excellent performance, ‘Sandro‘was the victim of cruel comments on networks and decided to come forward to stop the ridicule.

“I have never been offended by being called a clown, what hurts me is that they use this beautiful and heartfelt profession to want to humiliate me. The clown who despite his sorrows comes out to steal a smile from you. There are many qualifiers you can use to try to ‘humiliate me’ if that makes you happy, but do not denigrate the profession of the clown, “wrote the participant on Facebook I am, great battles.

Given this, the renowned Peruvian actress Yvonne Frayssinet commented to publication of ‘Sandro‘and did not hesitate to defend the imitator and the people who work as clowns.

“Okay Tony. Now denigrating people is part of daily life. More and more lewdness, more cruelty, more insults. I would have loved to be a clown and you with your talent are very good at everything“Wrote the popular ‘Francesca Maldini’ from Al fondo hay Sitio.

Yvonne Frayssinet defends ‘Sandro’ from criticism for his performance in Yo soy

