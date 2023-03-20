The fans of “At the bottom there is room” together with Yvonne Frayssinet refuse to believe that peter mckaythe character played by Adolfo Chuiman has had his end in the successful teleseries broadcast by America TV. The butler of the Maldini family would have been assassinated by the character of Claudia Plains, the popular ‘shark look’. However, the fact that the crime scene has not been seen has given viewers hope that the future of the aforementioned character is uncertain.

What did Yvonne Frayssinet say about Adolfo Chuiman’s departure from “Al fondo hay sitio”?

In statements to El Popular, the renowned Peruvian actress Yvonne Frayssinet revealed that she had made a special request to Adolfo Chuiman when she found out that he would be more in the series or at least not for the moment. “I called him and told him: ‘Adolfo, you can’t leave. Do not do this to me'”, told the artist.

“We have been working together since 2008, imagine, all the years that have passed. He is a lovely, gentleman, funny and gentle man. He is a cute. I miss him, I’m already missing him a lot”, added the popular ‘madame’.

In the same way, the first actress stated that she does not believe that the character of peter mckay say goodbye forever, because it would only be momentary.

What did Adolfo Chuiman reveal about Peter’s death in “AFHS”?

In a conversation with Trome, Adolfo Chuiman said that he did not want his character in “At the bottom there is room” died. “I didn’t want to do it (the supposed death scene), but the director told me to do it, so it was done and the scene came out very good. It has been quite exciting to record the scene and it is not yet known if the character has actually died or not, “said the actor.

Why did Adolfo Chuiman leave “Al fondo hay sitio”?

During the transmission of one of the programs of “Love and Fire”, Rodrigo Gonzalez he told the reason why Adolfo Chuiman would have said goodbye to Peter and therefore, to “Al fondo hay sitio”. “They had to improvise something (in” Al fondo hay sitio “) because he is going to live in Miami with his family,” said ‘Peluchín’.