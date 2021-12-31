Former actress Yvonne Coldeweijer (35), who made a name for herself this year with her gossip vlogs about celebrities, said she was sometimes ‘on the edge’ of being overstrained in 2021. Although critics sometimes dismiss her work as unfounded chatter, she sees it as a job that she takes ‘deadly serious’. In combination with a jewelry line it almost became too much.











That writes Coldeweijer, who was previously best known for her role as Keet at Telekids, in her Instagram Stories. She looks back on her first year as a gossip YouTuber and wants to make things right.

Channels like Yvonne’s are often juice channels called, where juice stands for juicy news. Coldeweijer prefers to call her videos ‘behavioural analysis’ of Dutch stars. She wants to be something of a detective and “tell stories” to her 274,000 Instagram followers and 150,000 YouTube subscribers.

She enjoys that, but it’s not just fun. juicechannels used to be a niche affair for an online audience, but in recent months the gossip has repeatedly made it to the serious media. The rumors of alleged misconduct by Marco Borsato came out via gossip and information from Yvonne led to showbiz media waiting for the missing André Hazes at Schiphol.

The attention is important to Yvonne, who asks for money for gossip that she shares exclusively via the Telegram app. But it also has drawbacks. ‘I get a lot of hate’, Coldeweijer writes. She takes it for granted, because: ‘Having to pay your own salary is one of the most stressful things you can imagine.’

She gets part of her income from her own jewelry line, but the ‘juicing’ takes so much time that she was forced to choose between stopping or investing. She did the latter and attracted people who will largely handle the jewelry business from then on. She hopes for more peace and plenty of room for more gossip in 2022.

After the sometimes difficult year, she thanks her fans: ‘Thanks to you I was able to create this fun job and I am challenged every day to get the best out of myself. I could never have done this without your smile, love and support.’

