Former actress Yvonne Coldeweijer (35), who made her name this year with her gossip vlogs about celebrities, said she was sometimes ‘on the edge’ of being overstrained in 2021. Although critics sometimes dismiss her work as unfounded chatter, she sees it as a job that she takes ‘deadly serious’. In combination with a jewelry line, it almost became too much.

