Yvonne van Berkel (65) has excruciating pain all over her body. As a result, the woman from The Hague hardly goes outside anymore, because she then has to descend the steep stairs of her porch home. She is entitled to a stair lift, but she doesn’t get one. At the municipality they say that there are so many applications nowadays (25,000) that it takes longer to process them.
Ilah Rubio
Latest update:
17:03
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Yvonne #anymore #due #enormous #waiting #time #requesting #stair #lift #cry #pain