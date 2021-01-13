This file is not new. I had already intervened with Emmanuel Macron in 2019 against this Hercules project. It is clear that I was not heard. Many mobilizations have taken place since then, but we are still not listened to. This battle is not categorical and does not concern a particular sector, it is in issue of solidarity, of public service which engages the State. The general interest must take precedence over any other consideration, because fuel poverty is still a reality today, but also because energy is a major environmental issue. FO has always contested the terms of European construction when it forced the dismantling of large public enterprises. With Hercules, we are taking a further step in the electricity sector.

