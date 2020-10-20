Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is currently in the UAE with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team for the Indian Premier League (IPL-2020). He is doing well. His fiance Dhanashree Verma also appeared in the stadium in the last match. Yuzvendra shared a beautiful picture with him on social media on Tuesday.

The leg-spinner Chahal posted the picture from Dubai, captioned, ‘This is my perfect evening.’ More than 11 lakh people have liked this photo so far.

In the picture, Dhanashree is seen laughing in Yuzvendra’s arms. The photo was taken in Dubai where Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals in their previous match.



Dhanashree also commented on this photo. He created a heart emoji and also shared a smiling heart emoji.

The 30-year-old Chahal from Haryana has taken 13 wickets in 9 matches so far this season of IPL. He has taken more than 100 wickets in his IPL career.