Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiance and dancer Dhanashree Verma is in a lot of discussion these days about her dance. Dhanashree Verma is always seen rocking on social media with her dance videos. A similar situation is being seen about another video of him. Every day a new video is coming out of Dhanashree Verma, which fans are very fond of.

In the dance video of Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancé and dancer Dhanashree Verma, it can be clearly seen that her dance moves are very spectacular. Recently, in the video that has gone viral, Dhanashree Badshah’s songs are seen doing tremendous dance on Mercy. The fans are not tired of praising their dance on this video.

In this video, Dhanashree is seen dancing in tremendous style on the song ‘Mercy’. It can be seen in the video that Yuzvendra’s wife is winning the hearts of fans with her best dance steps. In this video, Dhanashree’s style is very much in the headlines. Dhanashree’s long hair is adding beauty to her beauty.

This video of Dhanashree Verma has been shared by her fanpage from her Instagram account, which has been seen more than 9 thousand times so far. Dhanashree Verma’s step is doing well with every beat of Badshah’s song. Danashree’s expressions are also looking amazing while dancing in the video. Apart from this, Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiancé has shared another video, in which the flying song is seen trembling.