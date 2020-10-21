Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently engaged with Dr. Dhanashree Verma. He gave this information through social media. After the engagement, both Chahal and Dhanshri share photos and videos with each other on social media. Yuzvendra Chahal shared a picture between the tough competition of IPL 2020 and the warmth of United Arab Emirates. In this, he is seen with his fiancée Dhanashree Verma.

While sharing the picture, Yuzvendra wrote, “This is my perfect evening”. Dhanashree has commented on this post of Chahal with a heart emoji and a heart emoji. Dhanashree Verma has recently arrived in the United Arab Emirates. When there was a tough fight between RCB and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, after the engagement, she has come to see their match for the first time.

Dhanashree Verma with Anushka

Two days ago Dhanashree also shared a lot of pictures on her Instagram. In one of these pictures, Virat Kohli’s wife and actress Anushka Sharma is also seen with him. This picture of Anushka and Dhanshree is becoming very fast on social media. In this picture, Anushka Sharma placed her hand on her baby bump and posing while flaunting it.

Congratulations to the team

Along with this, his pregnancy glow is also clearly seen on Anushka Sharma’s face in this picture. Dhanashree has also given a caption of the photo. He wrote- ‘Happy people … I am sharing some happy moments from my first match. Congratulations to the team ‘.

Dhanshree and Anushka were seen cheering the partners

Let us know that recently there was a tremendous match between RCB and RR and during this, Anushka Sharma and Dhanshree Verma reached to cheer on their partners. At the same time, when both met, Dhanshree took a photo with Anushka Sharma and shared it on social media. In this photo, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing an orange floral dress. Many cricketers including Parthiv Patel were seen in the photo. At the same time, Dhanshree Selfie was seen clicking.

