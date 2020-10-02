Team India’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a very cute picture on social media with his fiancée Dhanashree Verma. The caption he has given with this photo is quite special. Dhanashree, herself a content creator and keeps sharing videos on social media besides YouTube.

Chahal and Dhanashree were engaged in August. The Royal Challengers Bangalore player shared a picture with Dhanashree on Instagram on Thursday.

In the photo, both can be seen sitting on a ladder and both are smiling. Yuzvendra wrote in the caption, ‘I am showing the smile you have given me (I’m wearing the smile you gave me).’ He also put a heart emoji with it.



Dhanashree was not behind commenting on this photo and wrote, ‘You are welcome. Always keep smiling. ‘

Dhanashree’s comment (in red circle)

Chahal is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the 13th season of the IPL, where he is representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli. RCB have played three matches so far, winning two.