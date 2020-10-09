new Delhi: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal recently engaged with Dr. Dhanashree Verma. He gave this information through social media. After the engagement, both Chahal and Dhanshri share photos and videos with each other on social media. In such a situation, a photo of Chahal and Dhanshree is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Chahal has shared this photo on his Instagram account. This cute photo of both is making a lot of headlines on social media.

Chahal has shared an emoji of Hart, sharing a picture with his fiancée Dhanashree. Both are looking very cute in the photo together. So far, over 7 lakh likes have come on this picture. Dhanashree has also commented on this photo. He wrote, “My favorite photo”. Reacting to this comment, Chahal wrote, “My too.” At the same time people are commenting and giving different reactions.

Let us know that these days IPL 2020 are playing in UAE. Chahal plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RCB is doing well in IPL 2020. Bangalore have played 5 matches so far this season, of which they have won three matches. While in 2 he has to face defeat. Bangalore is one of the strongest contenders for the title.

Dhanashree Verma is a famous Youtuber. He has over 1 million followers on Instagram. Dhanashree often shares dance videos on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for their dance videos. Dhanashree is known for her superb choreography.

