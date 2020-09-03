Team India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video on Instagram with his fiancé Dhanashree Verma, which went viral shortly. Dhanashree is a YouTuber and recently got engaged to both. Chahal is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Chahal, who played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for franchise team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), has made this video on the ‘Raso Mein Kaun Tha’ rap. This dialogue of the TV serial ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’ has been quite viral on social media for some time, on which a rap was also made. Seeing this video of Chahal, veteran cricketer Chris Gayle has also threatened him.

Yuzvendra Chahal shared the video with his fiance and asked, who was in the cook

On this video of Chahal, Gayle wrote in the comment, ‘OK Yuzvendra Chahal I have seen a lot now! For this, I will report to your Instagram page. ‘ More than 35,000 likes have been received on this comment from Gayle. At the same time, more than 20 lakh people have watched the video of Chahal and Dhanshree. Gayle and Chahal have played for RCB together, although now Gayle is part of Kings XI Punjab team. The team of RCB is sweating profusely in the nets on the one hand, while on the other hand, the fun is also doing fiercely. The RCB team has stayed at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Dubai.

The IPL 2020 schedule can be released on 4 September. According to ABP news, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has said that the IPL schedule will be announced on 4 September. The 13th season of the IPL is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 19 September to 10 November. This time the IPL is being held in the UAE due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.