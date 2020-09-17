The full schedule of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been released. The tournament will begin with the match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The match will be played on 19 September. Due to the corona virus epidemic this year the tournament is being played in the UAE and its final will be played on 10 November. All teams have started their preparations. Players are practicing heavily in the nets. Players are also having fun in practice. Amidst this fun, Yuzvendra Chahal has been trolled by AB de Villiers.

Yuzvendra Chahal is a special player of his Royal Challengers Bangalore. With his bowling, where he puts the opposing teams in trouble, he also keeps making everyone laugh with his funny style. Chahal was the captain of the team in the recent practice match between Yuzvendra Chahal and Virat Kohli’s team in Dubai. Last season, the leg-spinner scored just six runs in 14 matches, but he gave batting tips to veteran batsman AB de Villiers.

Chahal explained to de Villiers that keep your elbows straight and watch the ball till the last minute. De Villiers remembered this lesson like a good student. De Villiers trolled Chahal, saying, “I didn’t know that I was opening, but I wore pads and showed that I am always ready for my captain.” RCB Camps had two practice matches. RCB’s de Villiers, Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel and Washington Sundar were seen in action.

Bold Diaries: RCB Intra Squad Practice Match With our 1st match of # Dream11IPL just 4 days away, the team played a practice game where Team Chahal took on Team Kohli.#PlayBold # IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/7NWCmznEqE – Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 17, 2020

Let us know that RCB has not been able to win the IPL title yet. However, she reached the finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016. Captain Kohli said that RCB is the most balanced team in IPL 2020. RCB are scheduled to play their first match on 21 September from Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai.

The entire team of RCB are as follows:

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devadatta Padikal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Joshua Phillip, Shahbaz Ahmed, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Deshpande, Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Maurice, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Adam Jampa, Dale Steyn.