The Indian cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal are very active on social media. Chahal’s Tiktok videos were well liked. Tiktok has stopped but Chahal’s fun continues on social media. He now appears on Instagram.Fans like Chahal’s funny videos and mimes. Not only this, Dhanashree Verma of Yuzvendra Chahal is also very popular. Her dance videos go viral on social media. This time Chahal and his fiancée teamed up with ‘Who was Rasode Mei Kaun Tha’? Has performed

Chahal shared this video on his Instagram handle. People are also very fond of Chahal like other videos. In the video, Chahal is made ‘Kokila Ben’, while his fiancé Dhanashree is in the role of ‘Gopi Bahu’. Dhanashree’s gestures with Chahal in the video are also pleasing to the people.



Chahal wrote in the caption of the video, ‘Now it’s our turn. Dhanashree, tell me who was in the cook? How did we sync. ‘ Chahal and Dhanashree are seen having a lot of fun on this video. Chahal and Dhanashree are enjoying the video full.

Chahal has tagged music producer Yash Raj Mukhate on this dialogue in this video. Chahal has written, “Here is our version, on your creativity.”

The video shared on Thursday has garnered over one million views. On the video of Chahal, Chris Gayle wrote a funny comment, ‘Now enough, I will report your Instagram page for this.’

Dhanashree has also commented on this video. He wrote, ‘It was really shocking. I can see it on the loop. You did very well, Chahal. ‘